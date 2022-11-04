Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.83-$2.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.40 billion-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.93 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays raised Texas Instruments from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $174.26.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of TXN traded up $4.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.32. 81,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,798,535. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $199.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.47. The firm has a market cap of $146.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.99%.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.