Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.83-$2.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.40 billion-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.93 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXN. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $174.26.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $4.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.19. 106,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,798,535. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $199.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.47. The company has a market cap of $146.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 51.99%.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 9.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 22.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

