Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Purchased by One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land accounts for about 4.7% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Texas Pacific Land worth $6,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,635,000 after purchasing an additional 47,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,906,000 after purchasing an additional 28,028 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 17.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,526,000 after purchasing an additional 22,265 shares during the last quarter. Santa Monica Partners LP purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth about $24,727,000. Finally, Alpha Square Group S LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth about $18,930,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

TPL stock traded up $74.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,469.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,486. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 1.96. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $946.29 and a 12 month high of $2,492.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,946.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,701.93.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $176.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 55.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

