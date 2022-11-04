Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Sets New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $2,375.00 and last traded at $2,361.79, with a volume of 551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,342.22.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.80%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,946.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1,701.93.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $176.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 55.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,459,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter worth $631,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

