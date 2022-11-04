Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Raised to $121.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group to $121.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TXRH. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $103.11.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $98.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.23. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $68.58 and a one year high of $101.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.84.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.92%.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 1,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $128,046.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $283,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 1,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $128,046.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $283,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $222,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,822. Company insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 4.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

Further Reading

