TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Lowered to C$109.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

TFI International (TSE:TFIIGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$113.00 to C$109.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TFII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a C$120.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and set a C$131.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on TFI International from C$160.00 to C$158.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$125.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TFI International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$136.08.

TFI International stock opened at C$123.14 on Monday. TFI International has a 52 week low of C$93.63 and a 52 week high of C$145.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$130.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$118.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.84, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.27.

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.29, for a total transaction of C$6,614,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244,501 shares in the company, valued at C$561,492,303.79.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

