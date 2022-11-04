TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Lowered to C$109.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$113.00 to C$109.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TFII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a C$120.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and set a C$131.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on TFI International from C$160.00 to C$158.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$125.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TFI International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$136.08.

TFI International Trading Down 1.7 %

TFI International stock opened at C$123.14 on Monday. TFI International has a 52 week low of C$93.63 and a 52 week high of C$145.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$130.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$118.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.84, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at TFI International

TFI International Company Profile

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.29, for a total transaction of C$6,614,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244,501 shares in the company, valued at C$561,492,303.79.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

