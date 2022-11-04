The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Director Purchases $505,120.00 in Stock

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) Director Matthew Cohn acquired 18,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $505,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,344. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Bancorp Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of TBBK opened at $29.00 on Friday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.59 and a twelve month high of $33.36. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bancorp to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bancorp

Bancorp Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBBK. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $721,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $173,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new position in Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $1,109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

