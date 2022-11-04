The Central and Eastern Europe Fund (NYSE:CEE) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.09

Shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.09 and traded as low as $6.80. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 22,203 shares traded.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.08.

Get The Central and Eastern Europe Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC grew its position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 23,634 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 80,226 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 157,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund in the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

About The Central and Eastern Europe Fund

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Central and Eastern Europe Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.