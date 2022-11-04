The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.83.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 31,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $2,556,319.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 596,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,722,444.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,762 shares of company stock valued at $16,587,663 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2,611.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,832,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,009,428,000 after purchasing an additional 22,953,375 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 266.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,120,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,359,101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716,745 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,993,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803,282 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,764,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,097,344,000 after buying an additional 3,007,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 220.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,795,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,444,000 after buying an additional 1,923,229 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCHW opened at $78.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Charles Schwab has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.75%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

