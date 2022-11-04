The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the first quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.5% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on KO. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.39. 81,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,074,248. The firm has a market cap of $256.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.72. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 76.86%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

