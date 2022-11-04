The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,194 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $8,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

KO stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $59.18. 67,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,074,248. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

