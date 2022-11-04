The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) VP Beverly B. Wittekind Sells 2,500 Shares

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,566 shares in the company, valued at $3,732,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $91.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.29 and a 12 month high of $94.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.62.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The business had revenue of $732.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.44 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENSG. StockNews.com downgraded The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Stephens boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.60.

Institutional Trading of The Ensign Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,893,000 after buying an additional 288,585 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,568,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,202,000 after acquiring an additional 241,244 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 85.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 398,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,262,000 after purchasing an additional 183,353 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the third quarter worth about $10,032,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 493,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,443,000 after purchasing an additional 125,134 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Further Reading

