The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer to $105.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Ensign Group’s FY2023 earnings at $4.31 EPS.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut The Ensign Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.60.
The Ensign Group Stock Performance
The Ensign Group stock opened at $91.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.13 and a 200-day moving average of $81.62. The Ensign Group has a 1 year low of $70.29 and a 1 year high of $94.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00.
The Ensign Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 5.87%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,732,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,732,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 2,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $214,099.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,754 shares in the company, valued at $18,950,999.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,518 shares of company stock worth $2,188,995. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Ensign Group
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Ensign Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,429,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,724,000 after buying an additional 88,459 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Ensign Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,893,000 after buying an additional 288,585 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Ensign Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,568,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,202,000 after buying an additional 241,244 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in The Ensign Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,832,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,765,000 after buying an additional 40,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in The Ensign Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,677,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,393,000 after buying an additional 109,908 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Ensign Group Company Profile
The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Ensign Group (ENSG)
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.