The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer to $105.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Ensign Group’s FY2023 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut The Ensign Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.60.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

The Ensign Group stock opened at $91.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.13 and a 200-day moving average of $81.62. The Ensign Group has a 1 year low of $70.29 and a 1 year high of $94.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $732.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,732,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,732,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 2,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $214,099.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,754 shares in the company, valued at $18,950,999.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,518 shares of company stock worth $2,188,995. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Ensign Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Ensign Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,429,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,724,000 after buying an additional 88,459 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Ensign Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,893,000 after buying an additional 288,585 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Ensign Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,568,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,202,000 after buying an additional 241,244 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in The Ensign Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,832,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,765,000 after buying an additional 40,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in The Ensign Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,677,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,393,000 after buying an additional 109,908 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.