The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) a GBX 700 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 700 ($8.09) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BP.B. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($6.36) price target on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 500 ($5.78) price target on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($8.09) price target on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 550 ($6.36) price target on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 472 ($5.46) price target on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Stock Performance

LON:BP.B opened at GBX 166 ($1.92) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 171.07 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 174.14. The company has a market capitalization of £33.21 billion and a PE ratio of -2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a 52-week low of GBX 162 ($1.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 193 ($2.23).

About BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

