The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target to $116.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $121.71.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 1.0 %

MPC traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.05. 49,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,107,923. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.77. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $59.55 and a 52-week high of $119.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.61.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 6.82%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 23.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 141.8% in the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 40,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 23,724 shares during the period. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% in the third quarter. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp now owns 7,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 51.4% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 19,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.