The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€18.00” Price Target for ENI (ETR:ENI)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($18.00) price objective on ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ENI. Berenberg Bank set a €16.50 ($16.50) price objective on ENI in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($19.00) price target on ENI in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.70 ($15.70) price target on ENI in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.00 ($14.00) target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €18.00 ($18.00) target price on ENI in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

ENI Price Performance

Shares of ENI stock opened at €13.63 ($13.63) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €12.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72. The stock has a market cap of $48.01 billion and a PE ratio of 4.01. ENI has a 52 week low of €10.45 ($10.45) and a 52 week high of €14.80 ($14.80).

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

