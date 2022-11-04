The Graph Price Reaches $0.0941 on Major Exchanges (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. During the last seven days, The Graph has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. The Graph has a total market capitalization of $649.44 million and $111.59 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Graph token can now be bought for about $0.0941 or 0.00000448 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000297 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000368 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,710.08 or 0.32015045 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00012504 BTC.

The Graph Profile

The Graph was first traded on March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,900,000,000 tokens. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com.

Buying and Selling The Graph

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

