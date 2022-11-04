The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.60.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

HIG opened at $72.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.92.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.05). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $10,745,263.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,234,767.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $10,745,263.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at $18,234,767.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $1,419,440.75. Following the transaction, the president now owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,219,699.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,109 shares of company stock worth $12,331,077 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 194.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $45,154,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

