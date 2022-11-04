The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.11% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $11,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IPG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,196.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796,432 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 43.3% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,092,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,522,000 after buying an additional 1,539,012 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.4% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,272,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,513,000 after buying an additional 1,469,442 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,233,000 after buying an additional 1,075,059 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,804.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 937,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,235,000 after buying an additional 888,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ING Group initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from €35.00 ($35.00) to €33.00 ($33.00) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

IPG traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $28.83. 35,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,194,117. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.37. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $39.98. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 46.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interpublic Group of Companies

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.