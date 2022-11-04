The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd.

Marcus has a dividend payout ratio of 38.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Marcus to earn $0.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.0%.

Marcus Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCS opened at $14.46 on Friday. Marcus has a 1 year low of $13.41 and a 1 year high of $22.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.15 and its 200 day moving average is $15.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marcus ( NYSE:MCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $198.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.66 million. Marcus had a net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that Marcus will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marcus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marcus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Marcus from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Marcus by 21.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marcus by 217.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 115,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 78,950 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marcus by 260.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 115,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Marcus by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 247,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Marcus by 4.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

