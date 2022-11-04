The Monks Investment Trust (LON:MNKS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $862.00

Shares of The Monks Investment Trust PLC (LON:MNKS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 862 ($9.97) and last traded at GBX 961.88 ($11.12), with a volume of 394206 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 974 ($11.26).

The Monks Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The firm has a market cap of £2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 992.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 990.70.

The Monks Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Monks Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Monks Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Monks Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.