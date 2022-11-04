The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Position Reduced by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd trimmed its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 74.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 169,600 shares during the quarter. Mosaic makes up approximately 2.2% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $4,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOS. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth approximately $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 910.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,530 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth approximately $133,003,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 1,202.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,599,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth approximately $85,120,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mosaic Stock Performance

NYSE MOS traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,874,564. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $33.59 and a 12 month high of $79.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.43. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MOS. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.31.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Articles

