The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) EVP Sells $1,039,350.00 in Stock

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total transaction of $1,039,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,146,570.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Timken Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:TKR opened at $69.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.03. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $50.85 and a 52-week high of $78.51.

A number of research analysts have commented on TKR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Timken from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Timken to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Timken from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Timken in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Timken by 222.9% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Timken by 40.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

