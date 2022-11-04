The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) EVP Sells $1,039,350.00 in Stock

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total transaction of $1,039,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,146,570.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Timken Stock Up 0.8 %
NYSE:TKR opened at $69.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.03. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $50.85 and a 52-week high of $78.51.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have commented on TKR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Timken from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Timken to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Timken from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.
About Timken
The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.
