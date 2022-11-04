Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Holdings Lowered by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 463,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,353 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 1.2% of Keybank National Association OH’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.12% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $251,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,580,667,000 after acquiring an additional 354,211 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,256,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,333,025,000 after acquiring an additional 104,324 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,045,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,208,216,000 after purchasing an additional 32,043 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,041,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,206,529,000 after buying an additional 108,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,706,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,008,078,000 after purchasing an additional 211,400 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,583 shares of company stock worth $25,845,100. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $619.00.

NYSE TMO traded down $1.40 on Friday, reaching $485.54. 30,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,795,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The stock has a market cap of $190.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $526.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $545.10.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.