Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $23.78 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $317.40 million and $23.78 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0599 or 0.00000295 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00091155 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00071255 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000554 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001839 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015493 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00027378 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000296 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001374 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00007002 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000177 BTC.
About Theta Fuel
Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.
