Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading Up 11% Over Last 7 Days

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 4th. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $333.26 million and $19.22 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 11% higher against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0629 or 0.00000298 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00091249 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00070569 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000545 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001849 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015281 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00026743 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000294 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001376 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00006873 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000172 BTC.
Theta Fuel Profile
Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.
Buying and Selling Theta Fuel
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.