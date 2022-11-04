Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 161,935 Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 161,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,521,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Cactus as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cactus by 866.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Cactus by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cactus by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WHD. Barclays lowered Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cactus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

NYSE:WHD opened at $51.57 on Friday. Cactus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.70 and a 1 year high of $64.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.71 and a 200-day moving average of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 5.23.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Cactus had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $170.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

