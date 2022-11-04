Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $10.42 Million Stock Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 389,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $10,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of ABB by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,576,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $667,249,000 after acquiring an additional 403,624 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ABB by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,079,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,041,000 after buying an additional 861,832 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ABB by 2.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,822,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,278,000 after buying an additional 61,975 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ABB by 11.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,946,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,956,000 after buying an additional 203,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ABB by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,745,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,452,000 after buying an additional 122,855 shares in the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB Trading Down 0.5 %

ABB stock opened at $27.26 on Friday. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About ABB

ABB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 28 to CHF 26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 29 to CHF 26 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 37 to CHF 35 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ABB from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.54.

(Get Rating)

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.