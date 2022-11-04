Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $12.75 Million Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,943 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $12,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JLL opened at $138.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $135.35 and a 12-month high of $275.77.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. Analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 18.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JLL has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

