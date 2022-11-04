Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $13.54 Million Stake in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 886,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,606 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of Radius Global Infrastructure worth $13,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 438.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,567,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,227 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,580,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,693,000 after purchasing an additional 982,825 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,919,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,973,000 after purchasing an additional 746,043 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,737,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,925,000 after purchasing an additional 679,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,566,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,367,000 after purchasing an additional 560,741 shares during the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Radius Global Infrastructure alerts:

Radius Global Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $18.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Radius Global Infrastructure Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Radius Global Infrastructure from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

(Get Rating)

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.