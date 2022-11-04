Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $3.92 Million Holdings in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,836 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Domo were worth $3,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOMO. Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 670.4% in the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 578,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,259,000 after buying an additional 503,483 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Domo by 369.7% in the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 415,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,010,000 after acquiring an additional 327,007 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Domo by 2,362.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 295,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,958,000 after acquiring an additional 283,783 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Domo by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,419,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,775,000 after acquiring an additional 276,217 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Domo by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 743,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,610,000 after acquiring an additional 274,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Domo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOMO shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Domo from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Domo in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Domo from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Domo Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $16.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.51. Domo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $91.92.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.40 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Domo

In other news, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,894 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $127,883.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,905,738.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $127,883.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,277 shares in the company, valued at $6,905,738.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 5,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $100,214.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 254,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,626.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,595 shares of company stock valued at $292,449 over the last ninety days. 10.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Domo Profile

(Get Rating)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.