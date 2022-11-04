Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Makes New $11.90 Million Investment in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 574,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,901,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 152,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 15.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 117,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

IRT opened at $16.26 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.04 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.77. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.94.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IRT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.