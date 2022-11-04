Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 106,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,228,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth about $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 652.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $52.59 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $74.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.44.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.87.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

