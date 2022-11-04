Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Purchases 187,083 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) by 108.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,083 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of APi Group worth $5,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in APi Group by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,090,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of APi Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 124,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 11,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Stock Performance

APi Group stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. APi Group Co. has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $26.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that APi Group Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony E. Malkin acquired 8,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $131,303.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,169.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other APi Group news, Director Anthony E. Malkin purchased 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $324,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,679.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony E. Malkin purchased 8,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $131,303.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,169.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 31,792 shares of company stock worth $482,592 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APG shares. TheStreet cut APi Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America upgraded APi Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on APi Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on APi Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

