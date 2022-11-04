Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,862 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,004,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 5.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 151,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 58.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 7.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,472 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 14.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $371,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,856,320.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Up 3.1 %

Paycom Software stock opened at $326.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.15. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $255.82 and a one year high of $522.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $316.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 24.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, August 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on PAYC shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $339.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.13.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

