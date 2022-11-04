Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,137 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.14% of ShockWave Medical worth $9,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 219.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the first quarter worth $40,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the first quarter worth $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 3,666.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on SWAV shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $176.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ShockWave Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.88.

In related news, VP Trinh Phung sold 3,500 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.76, for a total value of $1,087,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,788,577.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.60, for a total value of $8,418,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,035.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.76, for a total transaction of $1,087,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,788,577.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 108,450 shares of company stock valued at $30,990,329 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ShockWave Medical stock opened at $279.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 191.73 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $281.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.36 and a twelve month high of $320.54.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 115.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

