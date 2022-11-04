Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.15

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (TSE:LCFS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$9.15 and last traded at C$10.00, with a volume of 32961 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pi Financial reduced their price target on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Tidewater Renewables from C$21.00 to C$17.75 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Tidewater Renewables from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Tidewater Renewables from C$22.50 to C$18.75 in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Tidewater Renewables Trading Up 8.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of C$354.06 million and a PE ratio of 45.29.

About Tidewater Renewables

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade offtakers, existing customers, government entities, first nations groups, and others in the transportation, utilities, refining, marketing, power, and other industries.

