Titon (LON:TON) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Titon Holdings Plc (LON:TON – Get Rating) dropped 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 78.75 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 80 ($0.92). Approximately 3,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 11,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81 ($0.94).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Titon in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Titon Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 82.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 84.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The company has a market capitalization of £8.98 million and a PE ratio of 2,666.67.

Titon Company Profile

Titon Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, the United States, and Europe. It offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies; and supplies window and door hardware material.

