TMD Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

TMD Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF accounts for 4.2% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $10,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 208.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 40.8% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,051. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.15. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $78.50 and a 52 week high of $136.42.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

