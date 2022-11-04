TMD Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.16 Million Investment in Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON)

TMD Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 514,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000. Tenon Medical comprises 0.5% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. TMD Wealth Management LLC owned 4.58% of Tenon Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Tenon Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ TNON traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.99. 48 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,481. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.71. Tenon Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $59.89.

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter.

Tenon Medical Company Profile

Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops surgical implant systems to optimize sacroiliac joint fixation/fusion surgery and corresponding outcomes. It sells The CATAMARAN SIJ Fusion System that includes instruments and implants designed to prepare and fixate the SI-Joint for fusion in the United States and Puerto Rico.

