TMD Wealth Management LLC Takes $282,000 Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

TMD Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,878,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,698 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,647,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,384 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,022,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,613,000 after acquiring an additional 503,485 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,169.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,514,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315,670 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,243,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,278,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.67. 88,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,940,852. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.32. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.56 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

