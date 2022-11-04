Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy Sells 659 Shares

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $14,616.62. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 343,434 shares in the company, valued at $7,617,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Toast Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $19.84 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.09.
Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.13. Toast had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a negative return on equity of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in Toast during the third quarter worth about $2,029,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Toast by 6.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 170,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 10,816 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Toast by 12.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Toast by 200.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 56,867 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toast during the third quarter worth about $1,411,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Toast Company Profile
Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.
