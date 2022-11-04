Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy Sells 659 Shares

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $14,616.62. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 343,434 shares in the company, valued at $7,617,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Toast Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $19.84 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.09.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.13. Toast had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a negative return on equity of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TOST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Toast from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Mizuho upgraded Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Toast to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Toast from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Toast from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in Toast during the third quarter worth about $2,029,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Toast by 6.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 170,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 10,816 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Toast by 12.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Toast by 200.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 56,867 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toast during the third quarter worth about $1,411,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

