Tobias Lutke Acquires 5,585 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Tobias Lutke bought 5,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.99 per share, for a total transaction of $385,309.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,447,184.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Tobias Lutke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 25th, Tobias Lutke purchased 5,573 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.96 per share, for a total transaction of $373,168.08.

On Tuesday, October 18th, Tobias Lutke bought 5,349 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.90 per share, with a total value of $389,942.10.

On Tuesday, October 11th, Tobias Lutke purchased 5,519 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.61 per share, with a total value of $373,139.59.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Tobias Lutke acquired 5,610 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.09 per share, for a total transaction of $387,594.90.

On Tuesday, September 27th, Tobias Lutke bought 5,941 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.29 per share, with a total value of $387,887.89.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Tobias Lutke purchased 5,291 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.19 per share, for a total transaction of $360,793.29.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Tobias Lutke acquired 4,482 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $337,897.98.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Tobias Lutke bought 5,894 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.00 per share, for a total transaction of $365,428.00.

On Tuesday, August 30th, Tobias Lutke purchased 5,577 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $378,957.15.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Tobias Lutke acquired 5,177 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.94 per share, for a total transaction of $372,433.38.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Coinbase Global stock opened at $55.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.83 and a 52-week high of $368.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of -27.62 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($1.91). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $808.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.32 million. On average, research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 346.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 683 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 10.5% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 15.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,880 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 25.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,627 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,594 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. 49.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Stories

