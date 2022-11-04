Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) PT Raised to C$30.00 at Desjardins

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TPZEF has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$106.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Topaz Energy in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Topaz Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

TPZEF stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $17.03. 3,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,958. Topaz Energy has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $19.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.58.

About Topaz Energy

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

