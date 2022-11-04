Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.46

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.46 and traded as low as $9.58. Toray Industries shares last traded at $9.63, with a volume of 82,189 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie raised Toray Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Toray Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.46.

Toray Industries ( OTCMKTS:TRYIY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter.

Toray Industries, Inc is an integrated chemical industry group that engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of various materials for automobiles and aircraft to apparel and information technology-related products. It operates through the following segments: Fibers and Textiles, Functional Chemicals, Carbon Fiber Composite Materials, Environment & Engineering, Life Science, and Others.

