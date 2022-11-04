Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.56.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMTNF. National Bank Financial lowered Toromont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Toromont Industries from C$122.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$114.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Toromont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Toromont Industries stock opened at $75.69 on Friday. Toromont Industries has a 1-year low of $70.14 and a 1-year high of $96.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.52.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.