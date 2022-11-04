Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $87.44

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$87.44 and traded as high as C$88.18. Toronto-Dominion Bank shares last traded at C$87.05, with a volume of 6,383,841 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$99.62.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$85.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$87.44. The stock has a market cap of C$159.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported C$2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.00 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$10.93 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300002 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 43.85%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

