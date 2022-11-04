TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Receives $61.19 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.49.

TTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC increased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($57.00) to €60.00 ($60.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen dropped their price target on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on TotalEnergies from €51.30 ($51.30) to €54.90 ($54.90) in a report on Tuesday. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €62.00 ($62.00) to €66.00 ($66.00) in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TotalEnergies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the third quarter worth about $4,693,000. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 140,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 26.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 76,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 16,058 shares during the period. Motco raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 1.5 %

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $55.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.80. TotalEnergies has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

About TotalEnergies

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.