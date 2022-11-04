Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) PT Raised to C$95.00

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$90.00 to C$95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TRMLF. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$116.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$91.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TRMLF opened at $59.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.95. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of $29.69 and a 12-month high of $63.94.

Tourmaline Oil Cuts Dividend

About Tourmaline Oil

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1713 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

