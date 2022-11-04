TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday.
TPG RE Finance Trust Stock Down 1.9 %
TRTX stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,180. TPG RE Finance Trust has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $13.63. The company has a quick ratio of 244.91, a current ratio of 244.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.46. The company has a market capitalization of $507.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.83.
TPG RE Finance Trust Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. 57.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.
