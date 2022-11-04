TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday.

TPG RE Finance Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

TRTX stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,180. TPG RE Finance Trust has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $13.63. The company has a quick ratio of 244.91, a current ratio of 244.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.46. The company has a market capitalization of $507.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.83.

TPG RE Finance Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -110.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. 57.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

Featured Articles

